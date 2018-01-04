Kumar, who uses Rai as the middle name, has no written proof to back his claim. He says he spent the first two years of his life with Aishwarya's parents in Mumbai. Sangeeth, also alleged that his 'mother' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is separated from her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, and is "living alone".

When all the Bollywood fans were busy speculating the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ trailer, a man from Andhra Pradesh is trying to be the new hero of the Bollywood by claiming that “he is Aishwarya Rai’s son”. He has claimed that he was born to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1988 in London, through IVF treatment, reports Deccan Chronicle. This was six years before Rai Bachchan won the Miss World crown, in 1994, she was 15 years old. Sangeeth Kumar who is a 29-year-old-man has taken the Internet by storm with his bizarre claim.

Kumar, who uses Rai as the middle name, has no written proof to back his claim. He says he spent the first two years of his life with Aishwarya’s parents in Mumbai. “I was born to her by IVF in London in 1988. I was brought up in Chodavaram from age three to 27. I was with my grandmother Brinda Krishnaraj Rai’s family at the age of one and two in Mumbai. My grandfather Krishnaraj Rai died in April 2017, and my uncle’s name in Aditya Rai,” Kumar told the media in Mangalore last week.

He has reasons for not having any proof of his illustrious parentage – his relatives destroyed all evidence. They also seem to be giving the young man other troubles: “I’m getting enormous headache and anger at my native place, most of my relatives have manipulated things since childhood, otherwise I would have come back to my mother before itself with clear information. Due to lack of information, I could not come to my mother, so now I got all clarity.”

However, he seems to have amazing clarity on the family affairs of his mother. “My mother got married in 2007 with Abhishek Bachchan and she is separated, living alone.” Though he has never lived with her, his feelings for his “mother” are strong. “I want my mom to come and live with me in Mangaluru. It’s already 27 years since I separated from my family, I miss her a lot.”

The sort of bizarre claim is not new for Bollywood celebrities. A few years back, a girl claimed to be Abhishek Bachchan’s wife which later came out to be a hoax. Well, Sangeeth Kumar’s claim also seems to be something like this only. According to him, Aishwarya gave him birth at the age of 15 which is totally absurd. Let us see how far this son goes to meet his mother.