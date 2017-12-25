The director of the hit franchise Don has confirmed the making of its third instalments and fans are going crazy about it. According to reports, Deepika Padukone’s name had emerged to replace the Quantico actor. The third instalment of the hit franchise, starring Shah Rukh Khan will soon go on floors as work on its script has begun, producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed.

In 2011, the second instalment of this hit franchise made the fans go gaga over with its release. The fans went frenzy with the songs, looks of the cast and the mystery this franchise maintained to continue rigorously. Well, yes we are talking about Don. Fans of this superhit franchise have been eagerly waiting for the next instalment and their favourite Khan ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ to mesmerize them with his performance. For all the fans, we have got a good news for you guys. The third instalment of the hit franchise, starring Shah Rukh Khan will soon go on floors as work on its script has begun, producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed.

“It will happen sooner than you know as we have started working on the script and the story. I think we need to crack the story as the responsibility is more (to get it right for the third part). With the next film in Don franchise we won’t take that much time, we will make it fast,” Sidhwani said. According to Sidhwani, an official announcement about Don 3 is scheduled for next year. Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani’s production company, Excel Entertainment, owns the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film Don. Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011) also starred Priyanka Chopra opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who stars in the title role.

Speculations are rife especially over Priyanka’s character, Roma. According to reports, Deepika Padukone’s name had emerged to replace the Quantico actor. When asked if the makers can play around with the central characters, especially that of Priyanka’s, Sidhwani said it is too early to comment. ”We have not decided what we are going to do with it. Right now the film is in the idea stage, it needs to come out in the form of story and screenplay. So it is too early to say anything,” he said. “Last year, had you asked me about it (making Don 3) I would have said, we are not thinking about it. But right now we are seriously thinking about it and have started working towards it,” the producer added.