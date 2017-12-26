All the Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock and cricket fans, don't miss to watch this super entertaining, funny video of the wrestler-turned-actor, in which he is trying to understand the cricket terminology by guessing what different Umpire signals means in the game. However, the video gets more interesting when Johnson tries to guess MS Dhoni's famour 'Helicopter' shot.

Wrestler turned actor and now a global celebrity Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, from the days of his life as a World Wrestler Entertainment (WWF) chose an amazing and magnetic way to promote his upcoming film, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Well, Dwayne Johnson in an amusing way targeted the cricket fans in India, especially former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and put a video of him in which he guessed the cricket terminology. Terming cricket as a national obsession for the people of India, in a hilarious and funny video put out by The Rock, he tried to understand different terminology and what an umpire means when he gives different signals during a match.

With a very hard try, Dwayne Johnson did try to guess Umpire actions and what would it translate during a cricket match, the actor failed to guess even a single right answer. However, what was interesting and shocking was that all his guesses of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s different shots in a cricket match were right. The guess made by Johnson was not only wrong but had nothing to do with the cricket at all. However, there was one thing common in all his wrong answers and that was all of them very funny and will definitely bring a smile on your face.

In the video shared by Star Sports which read, “@TheRock’s in a never-seen-before avatar for the millions of? fans! Check out what he’s cooking & catch Jumanji in cinemas,” Dwayne Johnson is trying to guess different signs of an umpire during a cricket match. The first one is when Umpire shows the Index figure, which means out, but what Johnson guess was that it means you, ‘you are the number one player’. His second guess was when Umpire gives out the direction to take the suggestion of a third Umpire, but what Dwayne guessed was ‘It’s impossible to fit your handsomeness and sexiness into one box.’ Another one was when Umpire indicates a no-ball, but what The Rock guessed was, ‘Your millions of India fans are that way.’ The last one was the most amusing. Dwayne was shown the signal of an Umpire when a player hits a six, but what he translated was ‘Who loves The Rock? We do.’

.@TheRock's in a never-seen-before avatar for the millions of ? fans! Check out what he's cooking & catch Jumanji in cinemas. @SonyPicsIndia pic.twitter.com/rZRG61XWgM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 24, 2017

Well, this was the session where he did not answer a single right guess but when Dwayne Johnson was shown MS Dhoni’s super shots clips, he guessed all of them as right. Be it Dhoni’s helicopter shot, the ramp shot or a slow bouncer delivery, Johnson was right in all his guesses. In the video was played during India vs Sri Lanka final T20 match, Johnson also mentioned that he would love to try the sport at some point of time in his life and wished Team India all the best in its future endeavours. Dwayne Johnson is all set to entertain his Indian fans with his upcoming movie Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, which will hit theatres on December 29.