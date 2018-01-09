Television hottest celebrity Eijas Khan made his bollywood debut with films like Thakshak and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. On the small screen, he spread his magic with his successful stint in shows like Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka. The superstar enjoys a massive popularity on social media and has time and again mesmerised his fans with his super hot looks and charisma.

Born in August 28, 1975, the journey of Eijaz Khan has not been a rosy ride. By the time Eijas turned three, his parents decided to get separated. Just at the age of 16, he lost her mother and had to deal with a difficult time in his life. After completing his schooling from Our Lady of Perpetual Succor High School in Chembur in Mumbai, he obtained his Engineering degree from Datta Megha College of Engineering. It seems like life had different plans for Eijaz as he made his big Bollywood entry with the films like Thakshak and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.

The super hot actor rose to fame with popular television shows such as Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Ka spread the magic of his acting skills in many shows like Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu thi, Kasamh Se, Diya Aur Baati Hum as well his latest stint in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. Not just small screen and Bollywood, the star is also an internet sensation with girls going gaga over his sexy body and his impressive acting skills. Just one look on his instagram account and you’ll get know that Eijas is not just an animal lover but pampers his dogs like little children. The adorable pictures are enough to make go aww and follow him right away for this cuteness. Apart him his special bond with his dog, Eijas makes sure he keep his fans updated about his regular travel adventures, behind the scenes shots and his amazingness.

Have a look at Eijas Khan’s 30 hot, sexy and most handsome pictures that will definitely win your heart.

Hotness Alert! Eijaz Khan spends quality some with his two lovely labrador dogs.