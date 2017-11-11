Soon after Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was trolled on Twitter for sharing a ‘drunk’ and ‘desperate’ picture with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain, and film producer Gauri Khan was slammed for posting a picture in a transparent top, it is Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh who has become the latest victim of online trolling. The thugs OF Hindostan actress, who earlier faced backlash for posting a picture in a swimsuit during Ramzan and for another mirror selfie in a saree, the young actress was once again trolled for putting a picture in which she is wearing a saree.
The 25-year-old actress began trending after she shared a new photo of hers in a saree for the first time since she was trolled in October for the way she draped the nine-yards in a mirror photo of hers. Previously, Fatima’s choice of words for the caption was: “Shameless selfie,” but now, she kept it simple with credits to her team. For the recent photo shoot, Fatima opted for a printed blouse to go with a maroon saree, which is draped somewhat similar to the style she sported in the photo from October.
Of the 1,600 comments that were written on her feed, some asked if Fatima’s shared this photo to garner attention while some added that it’s because she doesn’t have new projects to concentrate on. Some called her shameless while some said that she is a desperate woman. Fatima is currently working on her second movie with Aamir Khan titled Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The trolls had also targeted Fatima during Ramzan and objected to what they said was disrespectful clothing during the festival. Fatima, who was shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta, shared photos of herself in a swimsuit.
Fatima Sana Shaikh made her full-fledged debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and was quickly roped in for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie is scheduled to release in November next year.