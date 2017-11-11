Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was once again trolled for posting a picture on her Instagram account. This is not the first time that the actress is being trolled for sharing a picture. She has earlier been the victim of online trolling twice when she posted a picture in a swimsuit and for another mirror selfie.

Fatima Sana Shaikh made her full-fledged debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Dangal and was quickly roped in for Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie is scheduled to release in November next year

Soon after Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was trolled on Twitter for sharing a ‘drunk’ and ‘desperate’ picture with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain, and film producer Gauri Khan was slammed for posting a picture in a transparent top, it is Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh who has become the latest victim of online trolling. The thugs OF Hindostan actress, who earlier faced backlash for posting a picture in a swimsuit during Ramzan and for another mirror selfie in a saree, the young actress was once again trolled for putting a picture in which she is wearing a saree.

The 25-year-old actress began trending after she shared a new photo of hers in a saree for the first time since she was trolled in October for the way she draped the nine-yards in a mirror photo of hers. Previously, Fatima’s choice of words for the caption was: “Shameless selfie,” but now, she kept it simple with credits to her team. For the recent photo shoot, Fatima opted for a printed blouse to go with a maroon saree, which is draped somewhat similar to the style she sported in the photo from October.

Of the 1,600 comments that were written on her feed, some asked if Fatima’s shared this photo to garner attention while some added that it’s because she doesn’t have new projects to concentrate on. Some called her shameless while some said that she is a desperate woman. Fatima is currently working on her second movie with Aamir Khan titled Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The trolls had also targeted Fatima during Ramzan and objected to what they said was disrespectful clothing during the festival. Fatima, who was shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta, shared photos of herself in a swimsuit.

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:31am PST

🙂 📸 @arjunkamath87 💄 @dsimrock 💇🏻 @nakitadsouza 💃 @nekkosha thank you nekko😘😘 A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Nov 7, 2017 at 2:08am PST

Shameless selfie😬📸 credit for Saree @swatimukund 😘😘 A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

#tarunvishwa A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

