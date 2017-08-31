Tight security measures were in place at the Venice Film Festival to counter the post-Barcelona terror threat.

Strict security was in place on Wednesday for its opening day.

Security checks and cement protection barriers to prevent truck attacks were the most visible aspects of the anti-terrorist effort, which also involve floating security devices, plainclothes policemen with body cameras and sharpshooters on rooftops, according to local media, reports variety.com.

Paolo Baratta, who heads the fest’s parent organisation, the Venice Biennale, said that he is pleased with the security measures.

“We are countering the terrorism threat with policemen, cement boulders, and security savvy,” he said.

“The world in general is reacting beyond the most positive expectations with a sort of bold feeling of independence to the terrorism threat,” he added.

“Italy is full of tourists. We need to have faith in our institutions and in our selves. And I think that we, like all those who can feel threatened, can be proud of the way we are reacting.”