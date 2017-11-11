Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Padmavati is a topic of gossips in the b-town. Shahid Kapoor who is playing Maharawal Ratan Singh will be seen shirtless in several appearance in Padmavati. Padmavati is set to hit theatres on December 1.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, a heartthrob of many, is a hot topic these days in the entertainment world ahead of his upcoming film Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which will hit theaters on December 1. Be it Shahid Kapoor’s ‘King’ look, or his appearance in the film, where he will be flaunting his hot body in several shirtless scenes in the film Padmavati. Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen as Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati, his trainer who recently spoke to BollywoodLife.com, reveals about how Shahid worked on his new look, his heavy duty workout and diet-schedule.

The trainer has revealed following a four-month long strict routine, with low-carb and vegetarian diet, Shahid Kapoor really worked hard to get the look that was perfect for him in his upcoming film Padmavati. With being a pure vegetarian diet, Shahid’s trainer reveals that it was difficult but they had to put him on such a diet as his appearance in the film had to be a little leaner. Shahid also had to lose some wait. Shahid’s trainer has also revealed that the actor’s determination and a set-pattern for workout helped him to get the fitness and look he wanted too.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s super-nutritious diet as revealed by his trainer

Vegetarian food with low carbohydrates.

Mainly, meals included brown rice, quinoa, broccoli.

Shahid used to eat 5-6 times a day.

Shahid breakfast included oatmeal and dry fruits.

In the mid day, Shahid would have protein shake with some fruits.

He was allowed to Rajma (Kidney beans) but with brown rice, broccoli, and quinoa.

Shahid’s evening snack platter used to have moong, chickpea salad or peanuts.

After the gym, he used to have protein shake

In the dinner, Shahid would have some soup, salad or some pulses or green vegetable.

Shahid Kapoor also shared his new song from Padmavati ‘ek dil ek jaan’. Padmavati, starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will hit theatres on December 1. The film ever since its making had been into several controversies. The protesters have demanded a ban on the film as they alleged that it distorts with facts.