Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who is mostly known for his performance in Mahesh Bhatt’s blockbuster film Aashiqui and was also the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, has now stepped into politics. According to sources, the latter has joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. After joining the BJP, Rahul addressed the media and said that it is a significant day for him. The Aashiqui star joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party leader Vijay Goyal.

“The way Narendra Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji have been taking the country forward, also in changing the view how the world looks at India now, is remarkable,” Rahul Roy told the media. Rahul Roy was born on 9 February 1968 and he started his Bollywood career with 1990 blockbuster movie Aashiqui, a Mahesh Bhatt production. The movie broke several box-office records at the time. Despite the blockbuster beginning, his Bollywood career didn’t take off as expected. In 2006, he made a appeared on Bigg Boss, winning the first season.

This is not the first time that a celebrity has joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, actor-turned-politicians like Smriti Irani, kirron Kher, were popular celebrities’ before joining the Bhartiya Janata Party. While Smriti Irani who is now the Union Minister was a popular television actress, Kirron Kher is a known Bollywood actress who later joined the BJP party still works in a few Bollywood projects. Bhojpuri actors Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan had also joined the BJP party after a successful career in film industry.

Other famous celebrities who are now members of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) are— Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. Roy has been honoured with life membership of the International Film And Television Club of Asian Academy of Film and Television.