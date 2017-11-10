The new posters of Fukrey Returns have been unveiled and it seems that the characters are ready to take us on an insane comedy ride. The film is the sequel to 2013 film Fukrey which was completely enjoyed and loved by he views. The film is slated to release on December 15.

The all new posters of the much-awaited film of 2017 Fukrey Returns have been released and they are totally amusing as all the Fukreys look crazier than ever. The film, which is a sequel to the 2013 film Fukrey garnered a lot of good responses at the Box Office and left a mark on the viewer’s heart with its epic comedy timing and unique storyline. Fukrey Returns is a comedy film helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film features Richa Chadda, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

The teaser shows the four Fukreys — Choocha, Hunny, Laali, and Zafar in a funny avatar and the vicious and cunning Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadda) giving a wicked look. It seems that all of them are ready to take us on a crazy ride with a heavy dose of laughter. Pulkit’s poster sees him having huge tusks like a walrus and reads, ‘Going Wild’ while Varun’s Choocha look has a small tiger sitting on his nose with the tagline Going Bizarre. Ali can be seen “Going sharp” in the actual sense as five razors shave his face off. Manjot’s character is ‘Going Crazy’ in the poster. Last but not the least Richa’s Bholi Punjaban poster is seen with a wicked smile on her face. Her poster’s caption reads, ‘Going Bholi’.

Fukrey came out to be one of the biggest surprises of 2013 as no one expected the film to do so well. With a small star cast and an average budget, the film managed to completely win the audiences’ heart by the unique characterisation and funny moments from the film which makes the sequel of the film—Fukrey Returns one of the most anticipated films of 2017. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.