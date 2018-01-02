Fukrey returns actor Ali Fazal expressed his dissent against Triple Talaq bill and called the legislation a trap on his official Twitter handle. The Lok Sabha cleared the bill on thursday which criminalises instant divorce with 3 years of imprisonment. The bill will be presented in Rajya Sabha today but the decision might get delayed as the government is trying to build consensus on it.

However, in a follow up tweet, Ali Fazal added, “ok not surprised. Misunderstood. I am totally against it and very happy that there is a bill against such monsters. You see when a woman reports against it she wants to stay in matrimonial home. She wants to be able to draw finances from there. READ THIS! “ The Lok Sabha cleared a bill on Thursday which criminalises instant divorce with three years of imprisonment. The bill will be presented in Rajya Sabha in today but it might get delayed to Wednesday as the government is trying to build consensus on the bill.

The triple talaq bill also allows the woman to receive subsistence allowance from her husband and retain the custody of her children. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad commented on the bill and said that the bill will “help in ensuring the larger Constitutional goals of gender justice and gender equality of married Muslim women and help subserve their fundamental rights of non-discrimination and empowerment.” Actor Ali Fazal made his acting debut with English language film The Other End of the Line while gained commercial success in Bollywood with films like Fukrey, Khamoshiyan and Happy Bhag Jayegi. The actor is currently busy in the shooting of his upcoming overseas film, Victoria and Abdul with co actor Dame Judi Dench.