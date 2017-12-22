Fukrey Returns, starring Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh has collected Rs. 101.78 at the worldwide box office, with Rs. 93.02 cr gross coming in from the domestic market and another Rs 8.76 crore gross from the overseas markets and still continues to run in theatres in both the domestic and international markets.

Fukrey Returns has been one of the highest grosser of this year. The film, which had a massive opening of Rs 8.11 crore and surpassed the lifetime collection of its prequel Fukrey which was released in 2013, has now minted Rs 72.21 crore in India in just 13 days. Not only this, the film starring Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh has collected Rs. 101.78 at the worldwide box office, with Rs. 93.02 cr gross coming in from the domestic market and another Rs 8.76 crore gross from the overseas markets and still continues to run in theatres in both the domestic and international markets.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures of the film and wrote, “#FukreyReturns continued its EXCELLENT RUN in Week 2… [Week 2] Fri 3.31 cr, Sat 5.15 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.10 cr, Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.81 cr.” Fukrey Returns has now become one of the most successful films of the year 2017 which include films like Judwaa 2, Golmaal Again and many more. It has impressed the audience and the critics as well.

Fukrey Returns is the sequel to 2013 movie Fukrey starring featuring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Priya Anand and Pankaj Tripathi. Fukrey turned out to be a massive hit at the Box Office and was loved by the viewers and critics as well and now, with the latest figures, we believe that Fukrey Returns might turn out to be a bigger hit than the previous part. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.