Fukrey Returns is one of the most anticipated films of 2017 after its first part Fukrey won millions of hearts in 2013. After the makers released the trailer of Fukrey Returns earlier this month, a new song from the film—Mehbooba was unveiled on Wednesday. Featuring the four Fukreys, Mehbooba is the recreated version of the iconic song, ‘O Meri Mehbooba’, from Manmohan Desai’s 1977 fantasy-adventure, Dharam Veer. Mehbooba features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh. The song has been voiced by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai. It has been composed and recreated by Prem & Hardeep with a rap by Raftaar.

In the song, we can see the four Fukreys—Hunny, Choocha, Laali and Zafar enjoying their life to the fullest at a nightclub while the vicious Bholi Punjaban is in jail. However, we didn’t notice anything fresh in the video and the song also seems to be too mediocre. Going by how good the trailer was, the audience was obviously expecting much more from the first song but it, unfortunately, failed to raise the bar with the same old elements.

The upcoming film Fukrey Returns is a sequel to the 2013 film Fukrey which revolved around four friends who are looking for shortcuts to make money. Fukrey Returns is a comedy film helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film features Richa Chadda, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Fukrey came out to be one of the biggest surprises of 2013 as no one expected the film to do so well. With a small star cast and an average budget, the film managed to completely win the audiences’ heart by the unique characterisation and funny moments from the film which makes the sequel of the film—Fukrey Returns one of the most anticipated films of 2017. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.