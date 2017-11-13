The trailer of Fukrey Returns has been released on Friday and it seems like the film is going to be a complete laugh riot. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film is a sequel to the 2013 film Fukrey which revolved around four friends who are looking for shortcuts to make money.

The trailer of the much-anticipated comedy film Fukrey Returns has finally been released on Monday—November 13. The trailer seems to be way too promising thanks to all the funny scenes and dialogues. The trailer of Fukrey Returns shows how the four Fukreys—Choocha, Hunny, Laali and Zafar are once again in trouble as Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadda) is back from the jail and wants to take her revenge from these four. Choocha, played by Varun Sharma has now started seeing the future and thanks to Bholi being back, they are set to take us on an extremely funny ride.

Fukrey came out to be one of the biggest surprises of 2013 as no one expected the film to do so well. With a small star cast and an average budget, the film managed to completely win the audiences’ heart by the unique characterisation and funny moments from the film which makes the sequel of the film—Fukrey Returns one of the most anticipated films of 2017. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.