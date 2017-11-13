Commenting on the matter, a source from Warner Bros explained: "Brett made a lot of money from the success of Wonder Woman', thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now Gadot is saying she won't sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out (of his financing deal) and gets rid of him."

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has reportedly said she will pull out of the sequel unless the producer Brett Ratner, accused of sexual misconduct, ends his involvement with it. According to a Hollywood source, Gadot, who last month backed out of a dinner honouring Ratner, where she was due to present him with an award, is taking a strong stance on sexual harassment in Hollywood and doesn’t want her hit Wonder Woman franchise to benefit a man accused of sexual misconduct, reports pagesix.com. Ratner’s production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment helped produce Wonder Woman as part of its co-financing deal with Warner Bros.

The movie has grossed more than $400 million internationally, and Ratner’s company will take a healthy share of the profits. A source from Warner Bros explained: “Brett made a lot of money from the success of Wonder Woman’, thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out (of his financing deal) and gets rid of him.” The source added of Israeli-born Gadot: “She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops.

“They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man accused of sexual misconduct against women.” Earlier this month, Gadot posted on Instagram: “Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change.”