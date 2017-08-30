Actors Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington say their ‘Game of Thrones’ sex scene was “weird” and their characters will be shocked to find out they are related.

Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, and Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy drama TV series, says that gagging is probably the appropriate response to the love scene because the pair do not know that Daenerys is actually Jon’s aunt, reports etonline.com.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes commentary for the show, Clarke said: “As actor’s, it’s just weird. The reality of what they are to each other, I don’t know how that’s going to… I think gagging might be the reaction.”

Harrington added: “I think they both know it’s wrong. I think they both know it’s going to cause problems. But it’s that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through these events together, it’s like a runaway train.”