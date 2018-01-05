Aksar 2 fame Gautam Rode is one of the hottest faces of entertainment industry who has maintained a balance between the small screen television and Bollywood. The actor gained his road to fame with his impactful roles in Lucky, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show Saraswatichandra and Maha Kumbh on the Indian television. Here are his 35 hot, sexy and most handsome pictures which will steal your hearts away.

Saraswatichandra fame Gautam Rode had to face a lot of lows in his high before witnessing the highs. Born on August 14, 1977, Rode made his television debut in Indian television with the show Jahan Pyaar Mile on Zee Tv. Just after that he made his Bollywood debut with the film Unearth co-starred Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Shetty. Popular film critic Taran Adarsh appreciated the young star and said, “Newcomer Gautam Rode has good screen presence and impresses as an actor.” Followed by Annarth, Rode came up his next big releases I, Bomsi & me in 2005 and Agyaat in 2009 that impressed the audiences with his amazing acting skills.

Along with Bollywood, Gautam made his presence felt on the small screen with his impactful roles in Lucky, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh as well as Karna along with hosting the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 5 as well as Season 6, India’s Got Talent. Gautam Rode broke all the hotness parametres in Aksar 2 sharing the screen space with hot and sizzling Zareen Khan. With such an impressive acting career, the actor has received appreciation from all ends. Be it Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the best actor, Lions Gold Award for his role in Saraswatichandra or the most fit actor award at Zee Gold Awards.

Gautam is one of the hottest vegetarians of the Indian Television and enjoys massive popularity among his female fans. The actor keeps his fans updated about his latest acting projects, hot and sizzling photo shoots and his travel adventures.

Have a look at 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Gautam Rode: