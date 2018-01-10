Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in a bid to keep their Italian wedding a secret affair failed to follow some important legal procedures and might have to remarry in an Indian court soon. Read on to find the details.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma garnered all the headlines when the star couple secretly tied the knot in Italy’s Tuscany. They became the most talked about couple overnight and the internet went into a meltdown after witnessing the footages of the fairytale wedding. The pictures and videos of the marriage were widely shared and celebrated on the social media. The extravaganza didn’t stop there and was continued when Virushka hosted a grand reception in Delhi and then in Mumbai. The receptions too were glittery star-studded affairs which saw the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian cricket team players and Bollywood hot shots mark their presence.

There might be legal trouble awaiting Virushka in coming days as media reports have revealed that their secret marriage failed to adhere to the standard guidelines of marrying outside the country. Virat and Anushka in order to keep their marriage a private affair forgot to inform the Indian Embassy in Rome, Italy’s capital about the wedding. As per the Indian constitution, if a person marries outside the country, then the marriage is supposed to be registered under the Foreign Marriage Act, 1969, failing which their marriage will stand cancelled or they will have to remarry again in Court, following the standard procedures of the Indian state they want to live in.

According to media reports, Hemant Kumar, a lawyer from the Punjab-Haryana High Court had filed an RTI regarding the matter on December 13, 2017, has told media that Virat and Anushka didn’t register their marriage as per the law and might have to consider marrying again. The Indian Embassy in Rome in its response to the RTI filed by Kumar said they didn’t receive any information regarding the marriage. Now that the couple has not followed the legal procedure of getting married in a foreign country, it remains to be seen how things unfold for them in future.

Anushka Sharma returned back to Mumbai on Sunday after spending quality time with Virat in South Africa. The actress is currently busy shooting for Zero which features Shah Rukh Khan in a unique dwarf look. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli after failing to save his team from defeat in Cape Town Test will be looking to stage a fight back in the second Test.