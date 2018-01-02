Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she was advised not to be a part of films like Aitraaz and Fashion but her career has been full of risky choices. The actress further revealed that her greatest risk was not knowing that she was taking a risk. The national award-winning actress cemented her space in Hollywood with a lead role in American TV show Quantico and fierce acting in Baywatch sharing the screen-space with The Rock and Zac Efron.

Actress Priyanka Chopra says she was advised not to be a part of Bollywood films Aitraaz and Fashion, but she decided to take a risk as she believes her career in showbiz has been full of risky choices. “When I was younger, I never saw a long-term plan. I am not from the film community; my career has always been full of risky choices and I took decisions off the paved path. My greatest risk was me not knowing that I was taking a risk,” Priyanka told Forbes magazine in an interview.

Priyanka, 35, who played the negative role of Sonia Roy in Aitraaz in 2004, says she got scared when people asked her to opt out of the project. “While shooting for the movie, people warned me that it was a wrong career move and that I would get stuck with vamp-type roles. It scared me like hell,” she recalled. Something similar happened when Priyanka was approached for 2008 film Fashion. “I was told that girls did women-centric roles only towards the end of their careers to win awards. I was advised to work with big stars and do Hollywood tent-pole type movies,” Priyanka said. “I was afraid that I took a wrong decision again, but the fact is that I did not know any better, “ she added

Priyanka received a National Film Award for her role of Meghna Mathur in Fashion. The desi girl cemented her space in Hollywood with a lead role in American TV show Quantico and went on to grab a role in Baywatch starring with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron. The actress’ next big releases in 2018 include A Kid Like Jake that features Homeland star Claire Danes and Jim Parsons from The Big Bang Theory, and Isn’t It Romantic with Rebel Wilson.