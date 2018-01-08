Golden Globes 2018 turned out to be the platform for all the celebrities from Hollywood to unite against the prevalent culture of sexual harassment that made headlines throughout the year starting with the downfall of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. In a remarkable approach, all A-list celebrities wore black instead of shinier hues to mark their protest against the rampant harassment of women in the industry.

For the Golden Globes 2018, black was the new gold as most of the A-listed celebrities from the tinsel town decided to wear black to highlight the sexual harassment in showbiz and other industries. Golden Globes 2018 came out to be the platform for all the celebrities from Hollywood to unite against the prevalent culture of sexual harassment that made headlines by the downfall of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. The actors and actresses made the red carpet turned out in black this year to stand against the victims of Weinstein and numerous other figures exposed by harassment and abuse scandal, including Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman.

“ON SUNDAY WE WEAR BLACK to stand in solidarity with men and women everywhere who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment and abuse,” said a tweet from the Time’s Up initiative launched by hundreds of prominent women in Hollywood to throw some light on the issue. Most of the stars entered the Beverly Hilton for the gala event in their finest as most of them were donning the black attire. “People are aware now of a power imbalance. It’s led to abuse in our industry. (…) It’s everywhere,” Meryl Streep, who is vying for a Globe for her work in media drama The Post, told E! network on the red carpet.

“I don’t think this is a silent protest. This is going to make people talk about the issue,” David Thewlis, who starred in last year’s box office smash Wonder Woman,” told AFP on the red carpet.

Michelle Williams (All The Money in the World) arrived with Tarana Burke, the creator of the #MeToo hashtag that exploded in the wake of the revelations about Weinstein as women recounted their experiences online. “Tonight is not a mourning. Tonight is an awakening,” actress-director Amber Tamblyn wrote in an opinion piece for The New York Times.

Head to https://t.co/fZBpB9JcMc to livestream the red carpet and see why Hollywood is wearing black. #WHYWEWEARBLACK #timesupnow pic.twitter.com/tWbUDhhGEt — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) January 7, 2018

"It's not your fault and you're not dirty." – Viola Davis speaking to survivors of sexual assault and rape. #TIMESUP #WhyWeWearBlack pic.twitter.com/GzV3erL6cv — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) January 8, 2018