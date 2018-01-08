To protest against the spate of sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood, celebrities at the 75th Golden Globe Awards flaunted all-black dresses. It is part of the 'Time's Up' campaign, an initiative created by several hundred actresses and female agents, writers, directors and entertainment executives to fight sexual misconduct across the country.

It is part of the 'Time's Up' campaign, an initiative created by several hundred actresses

Style went hand-in-hand with activism at the 75th Golden Globe Awards here as a slew of celebrities flaunted all-black dresses as a silent protest against the spate of sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood. Putting out the message louder were black-and-white ‘Time’s Up’ pins. Veteran actress Meryl Streep, who wore a bespectacled look with an off-shoulder dress, walked the red carpet on Sunday with National Domestic Workers Alliance director and award-winning activist Ai-jen Poo. “I think people are aware, now, of a power imbalance, and it’s something that leads to abuse.

It’s led to abuse in our own industry, and it’s led to abuse across the domestic workers’ field of work. It’s in the military, it’s in Congress, it’s everywhere. “And we want to fix that. And we feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line dividing then from now,” Streep told Ryan Seacrest. Actress Michelle Williams appeared in black with Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, which spread all over social media as women spoke out against the sexual harassment they face in everyday life.

Amy Poehler arrived with Saru Jayaraman, president of Restaurant Opportunities Center United. From Catherine Zeta Jones, Chris Hemsworth, Alicia Vikander, Kendall Jenner, Mariah Carey and Jessica Chastain to Nicole Kidman, Kit Harington, Mandy Moore, Heidi Klum and most stars stuck to the all-black dress, which robbed the red carpet of colour but not purpose.

Besides that was the ‘Time’s Up’ pin which was seen on the lapels and collars of stars like Justin Timberlake, Daniel Kaluuya, Ewan McGregor, Michelle Pfeiffer, William H. Macy, Joseph Fiennes, Nick Jonas and Ryan Seacrest.

It is part of the ‘Time’s Up’ campaign, an initiative created by several hundred actresses and female agents, writers, directors and entertainment executives to fight sexual misconduct across the country since revelations about alleged crimes by producer Harvey Weinstein.