Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's wedding announcement tweet has emerged victorious as the Golden tweet of the year and is the most talked about tweet in 2017. Shahrukh Khan’s film Raees might not have been able to spell the magic on the box office but the film became one of the most talked about films on Twitter. Salman Khan’s films Tiger Zinda Hai and Tubelight emerged as the second and third most talked about films respectively.

The year 2017 has been lucky for the Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and leading Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. The star couple tied the knot in a secret wedding affair in Tuscany, Italy and broke the Internet with their wedding announcement. The micro-blogging website Twitter has termed Anushka’s tweet as the golden tweet of the year 2017 due to the sheer number of retweets it received and became the most talked about tweet on Twitter. had captioned, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Raees might not have been able to spell the magic on the box office but the film certainly became one of the most talked about films on Twitter. Salman Khan’s film Tiger Zinda Hai and Tubelight emerged as the second and third most talked about films respectively. Deepika Padukone’s film Padmavati followed the pack in the list of most talked film at the 4th spot, followed by Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Jagga Jasoos and Golmaal again. Among the actors, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan emerged as the most talked about male superstars while Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pendekar were the much talked about female superstars on Twitter.

The grand reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Mumbai is expected to be a star-studded affair as the entire Bollywood industry, the Indian cricket fraternity as well as the Sri Lankan cricket team is expected to attend the event. The ensembles of the star couple, popularly known as Virushka, maybe been designed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The gala affair is scheduled to begin around 8:30PM at Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai.