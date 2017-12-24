To commemorate one of India's greatest playback singer, Google Doodle on Sunday paid tribute to Mohammed Rafi on his 93rd birth anniversary. The doodle has been created by Mumbai-based illustrator Sajid Shaikh who showed magical singer's journey from studio to the silver screen and ultimately into people's heart.

On the 93rd birth anniversary of India’s legendary singer Mohammed Rafi, Google paid tribute to the singing sensation through Google-Doodle. Commemorating one of India’s greatest singers ever who during his entire career gave unforgettable hits, melodies, the doodle has been created by Mumbai-based illustrator Sajid Shaikh who showed magical singer’s journey from studio to the silver screen and ultimately into people’s heart.

Taking it to its official Twitter handle, Google India also shared a slide of Mohammed Rafi photos showing his journey of his career in the cinema industry. Google while sharing the video slide said, "A voice that has resonated through the ages. Remembering the legendary singer, Mohammed Rafi with a virtual exhibition on his life and career …" In a link attached to the tweet, Google also shared several slides showcasing an insight into the life and career of the legendary playback singer.

A voice that has resonated through the ages. Remembering the legendary singer, #MohammedRafi with a virtual exhibition on his life and career on @googlearts @nhpchitrashala https://t.co/6TW8Va6yPx pic.twitter.com/dSAr3CG0WF — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 24, 2017

Paying tribute to Mohammed Rafi through Google Doodle, it further mentioned that during early 1930’s, Rafi was known by the ‘Pheeko’. He used to reside in cultural and film hub of Lahore, used to hum songs at his relatives barber’s shop. One fine day, one of the customers at the barber shop discovered Pheeko’s talent following which he took training under Ustand ABdul Wahid Khan. However, his father was against of him entering into the singing industry.

One of the greatest singer ever which Bollywood had, Mohammed Rafi won six Filmfare awards, one national film award. The singing sensation was accorded with the Padma Shri by the government of India in 1967. Mohammed Rafi has playback for almost all big celebrities of his era including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, the Kapoors, Dev Anand, Jitendra to name a few. His ability to mould his voice to match with the lip-singing of the actor in the movie was commendable, an excellence which very few singers in the industry have achieved.