A feature film inspired by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi released today, 29 December. The movie was originally titled 'Modi ka gaon' but later changed to 'Modi kaka ka gaon'. In the movie, Vikas Mahante stars as Nagendra, the Prime Minister who transmutes India through his stark decision and neoliberal policies.

A feature film inspired by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi released today on Friday 29 December. In the past, the movie was denied a censor certificate as the censor board of film certification (CBFC) asked the filmmakers to take a no-objection certificate from the Prime Ministers’ Office (PMO) and to also mute the word ‘Uri’, a reference to the recent terrorist attack on an Army camp in Kashmir. This is the first biopic movie on PM Modi. The movie is directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, and stars Vikas Mahante in the role of Nagendra.

“In the first phase, the Hindi film will be released for around 600 screens in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Punjab and Uttarakhand. The rest of the country will be covered soon thereafter,” said the film producer Suresh Jha, who is also a member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jha also said, “I am keen that the work of the great leader should be highlighted since some people are making false propaganda and harming the country’s interests.” The movie was originally titled Modi ka Gaon, later changed to Modi kaka ka Gaon. In the movie, Vikas Mahante as Nagendra, the Prime Minister who transmutes India through his stark decision, and neoliberal policies.The movie is a meticulous account of Modi and his policies and stark decisions such as demonetisation, rural development schemes, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and surgical strikes.

The movie has released after 11 months as it was not certified by CBFC under former chairman Pahlaj Nihalani in order to obtain PMO’s permission. The CBFC has denied certification to as many as 77 films in 2015-2016. Among the films denied certification last year were Lipstick Under My Burkha for being “lady oriented and full of abusive words and audio pornography”, drama thriller Ok Mein Dhoke, psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 and sex comedy Great Grand Masti.