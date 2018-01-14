Hrithik Roshan has toppled Bollywood's tiger Salman Khan as well as International celebrities such as Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans and Tom Hiddleson to emerge as the most handsome actor in the world. The greek god had ranked at No.3 in 2016 after Robert Pattinson and Tom Cruise.

Hrithik Roshan has emerged as the most handsome actor in the world. According to a list revealed by worldstopmost.com, the greek god has defeated not just Bollywood’s tiger Salman Khan but also International megastars like Robert Pattinson, Chris Evans and Tom Hiddleson. From Forbes India: Celebrity 100 Power list based on Income and popularity, Asia’s sexiest Asian man to being accredited as a sex symbol and style icon, Hrithik has won hearts with his dreamy looks, spectacular dance moves and exemplary acting.

In 2016, Hrithik Roshan had grabbed the position of No.3 on the worldstopmost.com rating after Tom Cruise and Robert Pattinson. Recently, the Kaabil actor celebrated his birthday with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre, Kunal Kapoor and many other celebrities. Sussane wished the actor with an adorable photo of the duo and said, “”Forever and always you stay the sunshine in my life. Happy happiest birthday. Smile that smile brightest and you always will spread that light… limitless #sacredheart (sic).” Sussanne and Hrithik ended their 13 year marriage in 2013 but have maintained a cordial relationship ever since.

On the work front, the superstar is currently prepping for his film Super 30, a biopic based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. Filmmaker and Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan has also announced that the super hero film Krrish 4 will hit the floors in 2020.

