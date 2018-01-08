Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has turned up the swag level with a super cool sneak peak of his upcoming rap song for the film Gully boy. Ranveer shared the sneak peak as his Instagram story on his official Instagram account and took the fans by a pleasant surprise. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film will take an interesting angle on the lives of real life street rappers starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt.

Ranveer Singh might not be a good singer but he is definitely a dope rapper. The two prominent words that can be deciphered from the high paced rap song in the short clip are ‘Gully boy’ and ‘Iski topi tere sar’. Ranveer Singh has been frequently spotted outside the recording studio and rehearsing with the real life gully boys. The film takes an interesting angle on the struggle of street rappers in Mumbai. Be it Peshwa Bajirao to Ricky Bahl, Ranveer is known for his unconventional roles and we’re sure he is going to kill it in his next.

Recently, the Gully Boy actor denied the role of a sardar in Singh is Kinng sequel as he already playing a similar role in Manish Sharma’s next directoral. Ranveer has also replaced Abhishek Bachchan in Dhoom 4 and will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan. With the clouds of uncertainty being released from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavat, Ranveer will be finally seen on the big screen as Alauddin Khilji on January 25th. By the looks of it, it seems 2018 is definitely going to be a lucky year for the superstar.

Check out the Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy gang: