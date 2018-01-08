Gurmeet Choudhary is one of the hottest celebrities of Indian Television. Apart from ruling the small screen with his successful stints in Ramayan, Mayavi, Punar Vivah, Khatron ke Khiladi among many others, the actor has also spread his magic in Bollywood. Super hot and sexy Gurmeet is an internet sensation as he has also been able to garner almost 1 million followers on his official Instagram account with his mesmerising looks.

If there were a hotness meter, Gurmeet Choudhary would have ranked on the top of the list. Gurmeet Choudhary paved his way into million hearts with the portrayal of Lord Ram in the show Ramayan on screen and proved he can play any role with utmost conviction and dedication. From shows like Ramayan, Khatron ke Khiladi to Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Gurmeet proved that he is not just one of the super hot actors of the Indian Television but is also a powerhouse of talent.

Apart from ruling the Entertainment industry, Gurmeet also enjoys a massive social media popularity with almost 1 million followers on his official Instagram handle. Dance routines, fitness regimens to travel adventures, Gurmeet makes sure that his followers are a part of his journey. The actor has also never shied away from expressing his love for his life partner Debina Bonnerjee. The duo met in 2009 and fell in love on the sets of Mayavi and Ramayan. In the 2011, Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony and later participated in Season 6 of dance reality show Nach Baliye in which they emerged as the 1st runners up.

After his successful stint in films like Wajah Tum Ho and Khamosiyan, the actor will seen on the big screen in JP Datta directorial Paltan. Paltan will be film based on 1962 India-Sino war starring Harshvardhan Rane, Sunil Shetty, Arjun Rampal and Gurmeet Choudhary.

