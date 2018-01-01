Rana Daggubati took Twitter to share the first look of his upcoming movie, Haathi Mere Saathi. The movie is based on the conservations of elephants and Rana is most likely to play the role of a mahout who lives with his elephant. The trilingual film is expected to release on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Rana Daggubati can be touted as the most impressing personality of 2017 with the way he has experimented with his looks as well as films he signed

On New Year’s eve, Rana Daggubati shared the first look of his upcoming film. Rana Daggubati can be touted as the most impressing personality of 2017 with the way he has experimented with his looks as well as films he signed. The Baahubali star had earlier shared that he is working on a film that deals with conservation of elephants titled ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’. Well, the poster of the film is looking incredible. Rana with short hair looks rugged in the poster. he is most likely to play the role of a mahout who lives with his elephants.

While sharing the poster with fans he wrote on Twitter, “Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL. Later he added, “And now It’s officially another year!! Happy New Year!! Let’s make each day count!! Best wishes. And for the one’s who missed here’s #Bandev form #HaathiMereSaathi.”

Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi #HaathiMereSaathiFL pic.twitter.com/7jITiEc82K — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 31, 2017

The trilingual film is expected to release on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The people are most likely to start shooting in Thailand soon and the film will also be shot in a few select locations in India. The film is directed by Prabhu Solomon and is inspired by real-life events. Rana would be paying tribute to legendary actor Rajesh Khanna but is not going to be a remake of the original released in 1971. After the success of Baahubali, Rana is experimenting with different roles that will suit his personality. Rana knows very well about the expectations of his fans and is working really hard to maintain his status in the film industry.