Actress Manjari Fadnis, who started her career with Bollywood film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008 and has worked in short films connected to regional projects since then, says her journey in the film industry has been slow but progressive.

It has been very slow but progressive and uphill in a good way. I have met some of the most wonderful people in the industry: Manjari Fadnis

Actress Manjari Fadnis, who started her career with Bollywood film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, written directed by Abbas Tyrewala 2008 and has worked in short films connected to regional projects since then, says her journey in the film industry has been slow but progressive. Manjari, who is promoting her new short film The Cot and will soon be seen in Hindi feature movie Nirdosh, says she is working towards her target “slowly and steadily”.

Manjari told IANS: “It has been very slow but progressive and uphill in a good way. I have met some of the most wonderful people in the industry. I have seen the more good side of the industry than the bad side of it.”Unfortunately, our industry is very ‘badnaam’ (defamed). When I wanted to come into the industry, since my family is not from the film field, they were sceptical and were really worried about me. None of them wanted me to come into the industry because of the things you keep hearing.

“But then, of course, when I came into the industry, I realised that there are bad people everywhere around the world and that is how life is. You have to deal with it. I have had a great positive experience here and learnt from my negative experiences. I have had a beautiful journey,” she added. Manjari, who will be seen in the film Nirdosh is releasing on January 19. It also has Arbaaz Khan, Ashmit Patel, Maheck Chahal and Mukul Dev in the cast.