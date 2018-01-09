The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an affidavit has asked the Supreme Court that playing of the national anthem in cinema halls before movies should not be made mandatory for now. The government has informed the Supreme Court that it has formed an inter-ministerial committee to frame new guidelines.

The government has informed the Supreme Court that it has formed an inter-ministerial committee to frame new guidelines pertaining to the playout of the National Anthem. The centre has asked a time frame of around 6-months to frame the new guidelines. Supreme Court bench led by chief justice Dipak Misra may hear the case on January 9 (Tuesday) as the government has asked the Supreme Court to reverse its previous order and maintaining the status quo.

The move has come in the light of incidents when people have been forced into cinema halls while the national anthem is being played in theatres. In the past several incidents have surfaced when even physically challenged people have also been targeted for not standing up during its playout. Previously, the Supreme Court had made it mandatory for cinema halls owners to play the National Anthem before the screening of the movie. The court had also asked theatre owners to flash the national flag on silver screen.