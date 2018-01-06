Legend of music AR Rahman is celebrating his 46th birthday today. World-renowned music composer, lyrist and singer has spread the magic of his words across the globe. Rahman had his humble beginnings with Roja and he immediately shot to fame with his ground-breaking music. He has given innumerable hits all throughout his career and has bagged several top music awards.

We have listed down some unknown facts about AR Rahman’s personal life and career that possibly you did not know earlier-