Sensational Music composer, Oscar winner and the magician of music A.R. Rahman turns 46 today. Internationally recognized music composer and lyrist A.R. Rahman has spread the magic of his music in every corner of the world. In fact, his name has become a brand in its self to popularize a track or to attract the audience. Rahman has begun his career with Maniratnam’s Roja and still, the magic is there in his jingles.
We have listed down some unknown facts about AR Rahman’s personal life and career that possibly you did not know earlier-
- Allah-Rakha Rahman is a born Hindu, and his original name is RS Dileep Kumar. In the year 1989, his family accepted Islam, and RS Dileep Kumar became AR Rahman.
- AR Rahman was cast in Doordarshan’s wonder balloon, where he played four keyboards at a time. The keyboard that he played as a teenager is on display in his studio in Chennai.
- His ambition in life was to become a computer engineer, but destiny had some different plans for the Sufi-soul.
- Allah-Rakha Rahman is the only Asian to win 2 Oscars in the same year. His composition for Airtel is the world’s most downloaded jingle, with over 150 million downloads.
- Rahman bagged won 4 national awards, 15 Filmfare awards and 14 Filmfare awards south, as of 2014.
- Another interesting fact is that Rahman has won 117 awards out of 138 nominations.
- A Street in Markham, Ontario, Canada, is being named in his honor.
- AR Rahman and his son, AR Ameen share the same birth date, 6 January.
- Very few people know that legend of music AR Rahman, god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar and Superstar Rajnikanth are very close friends, and share many secrets.
- Rahman runs his dream school of music at Chennai named as K.M Music Conservatory, to inspire budding musicians.