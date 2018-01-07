Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has turned 39 today and is busy celebrating her birthday with her monkey prince Karan Singh Grover. Recently, Karan Singh Grover shared a video on Instagram wishing Bipasha 'Happy Birthday' with an adorable message.

With hashtag monkey love, Karan Singh Grover has shared the sweetest message as it is his monkey princess's birthday (Image tweeted ny Karan Singh Grover)

Bipasha Basu is busy celebrating her 39th birthday and looks adorable in every birthday post that’s trending online. Well, talking about her monkey love with actor husband Karan Singh Grover, it always makes fans go into ‘aww mode’ about them. So, as it is Bipasha’s birthday, fans do expect something adorable that would definitely make the couple cutest in the B-town. With hashtag monkey love, Karan Singh Grover has shared the sweetest message as it is his monkey princess’s birthday.

The actor has posted a super cute video of Bipasha cutting her birthday cake and captioned it: “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet precious princess! Today is the most joyous day for all of us! Wish you all the happiness, joy, success and love! Thank you for being born and filling my life and all the lives you touch with happiness and abundance! You’re truly the best kinda girl there is!”

Bipasha’s Instagram account, that has recently crossed the 5 million mark, has some adorable videos and photos posted by her, giving fans a fair idea about her birthday celebrations. “So this is what happens on my birthday… it’s a Rice Festival🙈Waiting for rice for one full year … it was worth the wait! Yummiest Biriyani courtesy our little food connoisseur @baitalikee ❤️Thank you ❤️All this bhaat ( rice) is putting me in a comatose state,” she wrote with a video on her Instagram.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in her upcoming flick Firkkie with actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. Bipasha Basu was last seen in the movie ‘Alone’ opposite her actor husband Karan Singh Grover.