From Om Shaanti Om, Bajrao Mastani, Cocktail to being the Padmavati of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has made a huge impact on the Bollywood industry. The 32-year-old actor made her Bollywood debut with Om Shaanti Om opposite none other than the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. The film Cocktail proved to be a turning point in Deepika’s career after which there was no looking back. The Padmavati star gained immense stardom with her prominent roles in films like Chennai Express, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Goliyo ki Rasleela — Ramleela, Piku and Bajirao Mastani.

Deepika Padukone not just ruled the Indian film industry but also made her big Hollywood debut opposite megastar Vin Diesel in the action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage that released in 2017. Apart from her super successful acting career, brave heart Deepika Padukone mustered the courage to come on national television to speak about mental health and break the stigma around it. The courage with which she bared her heart out moved millions of her fans around the world and shook the entire Bollywood industry. With Live Laugh Love foundation, Deepika slowly emerged as a role model for millions of young girls and inspired an entire generation.

From ruling the Cannes red carpet to facing threats from extremist groups for her role in Padmavati, Deepika has proved to be a real life hero in her life journey. Be it actively speaking about her past relationships to infidelity to openly supporting her co-stars, she has won hearts with her sheer hard work, utmost honesty and drop dead gorgeous looks.