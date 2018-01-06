Versatile actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is celebrating his 34 birthday today, that is 6 January. Diljit has a huge fan following across the globe and a style icon to many of his followers.

Punjabi pop music sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh turns 34 today. Thousands of his fans have made the day special for him by sending birthday greetings on facebook and twitter. Diljit has composed several records breaking Punjabi songs, and has a huge fan following in India as well as abroad. His humbleness, cute smile, and charm is loved by millions around the world. Diljit Singh carries his last referring to his birthplace, Dosanjh Kalan.

Today on his birthday, we have listed down some best things about actor and singer.

Style icon: Diljit Dosanjh’ is a Style icon to many of his followers. His outfit and way of carrying accessories is liked by thousands of people. He has a magical voice and lyrics of his songs describe him perfectly.

True to roots: He is true to his roots and prefers singing in Punjabi as compared to Hindi. He carries a little piece of Punjab with himself wherever he goes and stays true to his roots.

Urban pendu swag: Diljit always carry his urban pendu swag that depicts by his T-shirt, kada, and turban. He is also known to be the solely grounded person in the industry. His rawness and “pendupan” strikes a chord with all the Punjabis around the world.

Hit machine: He is a hit machine, as his songs broke all the records, Diljits gave several hit Punjabi movies and acted superbly in his Bollywood debut movie Udta Punjab.

International fame: His albums are Back 2 Basics got him international fame. He won the award for Best International Act, Best Album and Best Bhangra Single at the BritAsia TV Music Awards for his song ‘Kharku’.