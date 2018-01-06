Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh started his singing career early in school when he used to sing kirtan at Gurudwara in his hometown, Ludhiana. He released his first album in 2004 and that's when Daljit got rechristened as Diljit. For next 8 years, he continued to churn out chart-topping Punjabi numbers. As he Diljit Dosanjh turns 34 today. Here we are presenting you the top 5 songs by him.

Today is Diljit Dosanjh’s 34th birthday and the Punjabi sensation needs no introduction. Not only in the Punjabi industry, he has also acted in many Bollywood films. Diljit has been in the Punjabi industry for more than a decade now. The Punjabi singer has composed several record-breaking Punjabi songs, and has a huge fan following in India as well as abroad. His charming character and grounded personality is liked by everyone and that makes him everyone’s favourite. Despite having worked in Bollywood the versatile artist still gives more priority to regional cinema. Even when he is getting great movie projects, he still can’t hold back his passion for Punjabi songs.

Diljit started his singing career early in school when he used to sing kirtan at a local Gurudwara in his hometown, Ludhiana. He released his first album in 2004 and that’s when Daljit got rechristened as Diljit. For the next 8 years, he continued to churn out chart-topping Punjabi numbers. In 2012 he debuted as an actor in The Lions of Punjab. The film tanked at the box office but his number Lakh 28 kudi da became a hit. Currently, he is working on his upcoming movie Soorma with Taapsee Pannu and has even released a new single Raat Di Gedi from the movie.

Here are top 5 chartbusters of Diljit Dosanjh:

5 Taara: The song came out in 2015 and has 81 plus million views on Youtube.

Laembadgini: This song released in 2016 and garnered 103 plus million views on Youtube.

Do you know: It’s a very special song for Diljit because he dedicated this song to his ‘crush’ Kylie Jenner who is an American TV reality star. The song received 66 million views on Youtube.

Move your Lakk: This song is from Sonakshi Sinha’s movie Noor. It also features rapper Badshah and has 67 million plus views on YouTube.

Patiala Peg: The song released in 2014 and has 78 million plus views on Youtube. It has also won the Punjabi Music Best Bhangra Song of the Year award.