Farhan Akhtar is a very fine actor, director, a soothing singer and a creative scriptwriter. Is there anything Farhan cannot do? I guess not. Son of talented lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, Farhan is one of the most multi-talented and versatile Bollywood personality who manages to impress the audience be it behind the camera or in front of it. When Farhan is behind the camera, his creative vision gives birth to award-winning movies and when he is in front of the camera, he wins hearts with his effortless and brilliant performances. As he turns a year older today, let’s take a look at his inspirational journey in Bollywood.

Farhan, who began his career in the Indian film industry by working as an assistant producer in the super-hit film Lamhe back in 1991, Farhan made his big directorial debut with blockbuster film Dil Chahta Hai, which still remains a classic. The film which revolved around three best friends and how they deal with obstacles in their life while keeping their friendship intact, Dil Chahta Hai won millions of hearts and became a massive hit especially among the youth of the country. With Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan changed the stereotype and face of Indian cinema. The film also won a National Award. He was applauded for his fresh and creative direction and later went on to direct films like Lakshya and Don. He also made short films like Positive which was based on the sensitive topic of HIV.

Once Farhan was through being an exceptional director and producer, it was then time for him to showcase his acting talent which was made possible with his debut film Rock On in 2008 which was even written and produced by him. The film won him another National Award and it was for the first time in Bollywood’s recent history that an actor was acting in the same film which he was producing and scripting. This made him one of the most experimental and multi-talented personalities of all times.

After trying his luck in acting with Rock On, Farhan was unstoppable. His charming acting in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara won him two awards and we then found out that Farhan is an amazing dancer as well. It was then when he showcased his dancing skills but his highest success till date remains his extraordinary performance as Milkha Singh in the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which remains his best work till date and won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. With the coming time, the Indian film industry needs more such films by Farhan so that we keep loving cinema as we do.