Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan turns a year older today. The heartthrob might have been born in a star family but is known to be one of the most humble and down to earth human being. The actor who began his career with 2000 film Kaho Na Pyar Hai has come a long way in his 18-year-old Bollywood career. Hrithik has been a tremendous actor as well as a flawless dancer. His dance moves in Kaho Na Pyar Hai made girls go gaga over him. Hrithik Roshan, in no time became one of the most talented young actors of the film industry after his debut and became the national crush of India.

Apart from his charming looks, sexy body and phenomenal dance moves, what makes Hrithik Roshan different from others is his versatility as an actor. Over a period of time, Hrithik has taken up various different kinds of roles in his career. He has been experimental with his choice of films and that makes him different from others. He worked on different genre and did all kinds of films such as action, romance, comedy, thriller and much more. After playing the role of a romantic boy in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Hrithik then took an entirely different role in crime-drama Fiza where he portrayed the role of an innocent Muslim boy who becomes a terrorist after the 1992–93 Bombay riots. Roshan appeared in the film to expand his horizons as an actor.

After experimenting in a few films, he then played the role of a developmentally disabled young man in Koi Mil Gaya in 2003 and was majorly applauded for his performance. From playing a superhero in Krrish to winning hearts as Mughal ruler Akbar in periodic drama Jodha Akbar, Hrithik ha sproved to be one of the most experimental and versatile actors Bollywood has ever produced.