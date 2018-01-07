Bollywood 'versatile' actor Irrfan Khan started his career with television and got Bollywood break with a cameo in film 'Salaam Bombay'. Film after film Irrfan became the favourite choice among critics. Irrfan’s journey has been remarkable, as he won the Best Actor award at Dubai film festival recently. As Irrfan khan turns 50 today. Here we are presenting you top 5 films by him.

Bollywood’s versatile actor Irrfan Khan who is known for his unconventional style of acting turned 50 today. Irrfan started his career with television and acted in various serials before he got his Bollywood break with a cameo in the movie Salaam Bombay in 1988 but unfortunately, his role was edited in the final film. The actor’s first Bollywood lead role came in 2005 with the film Rog. Irrfan has also worked with big names of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Film after film Irrfan became the favourite choice among critics. He has also acted in various Hollywood movies like The Namesake, The Warrior, Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, etc.

The type of cinema Irrfan does is indeed difficult to describe. In 2012 Irrfan Khan and director Tigmanshu Dhulia collaborated for Paan Singh Tomar, without hoping for any success. The talented actor literally lives the character he plays in his movies. In 2013 in the film Lunchbox, Irrfan played an emotional role. Irfaan has also acted in successful movies like Piku, Haider, Hindi Medium, Talvar, Maqbool. His acting skills are top-notch and take in a lot of dedication and hard work. The actor has also received India’s fourth civilian honour the Padma Shri in 2011. Irrfan’s journey has been remarkable, as he won the Best Actor award at Dubai film festival recently.

Here are top 5 movies of the actor Irrfan Khan:

Lunchbox: The movie can be called as one of the ‘superb’ movies of Irrfan Khan. It is an Indian epistolary romantic film released on 19 May 2013 starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Piku: A quirky comedy about the relationship between a daughter and her ageing father, whose eccentricities drive everyone crazy, features Irrfan Khan along with Deepika Padukone and ‘shahenshah’ of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan.

Paan Singh Tomar: In the movie, Irrfan Khan played the role of a soldier in the Indian Army, who won a gold medal at the Indian National Games, but was forced to become a bandit.

Life of Pi: This Hollywood movie directed by Ang Lee was based on Yann Martel’s 2001 novel and it had actors Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan and Rafe Spall give a remarkable performance.

Maqbool: Though the film did not perform remarkably at the box-office but it received positive reviews from critics especially on the acting of Irrfan Khan.