Juhi Chawla's 50th birthday: Juhi Chawla is one of those actresses who has ruled Bollywood for more than three decades. The actress who impressed the audience with her phenomenal acting skills and epic comic timing has turned a year older on Monday and is celebrating her 50th birthday. On this special occasion, let us have a look at her five best performances with best friend King Khan.

Former Miss India Juhi Chawla, who made her blockbuster debut with 1988 superhit film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite Amir Khan for which she won the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year, has turned a year older on Monday—November 13. The actress who has tremendously ruled Bollywood in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s is known for her peppy nature, talkative eyes and charming personality. She is one of the few actresses who gave us some memorable comedy films with her epic comic timing and performance. Known for her versatility, the actress has done some phenomenal work in super hit films like Darr, Yes Boss, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hundustani and many more.

Apart from being one of the most loved Bollywood actresses, it is not known to all that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the closest friend of Juhi Chawla in the Bollywood industry ever since her initial days. The two share the closest bonding which has become stronger over these years. The two have done movies like ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’, ‘Darr’, ‘Parmatma’, ‘Ram Jaane’, ‘Yes Boss’ and ‘Duplicate’. When SRK started his own production house – ‘Dreamz Unlimited’, he even got Juhi to star alongside him in the first film made by the company, ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’. The two actors have remained thick for years, and they turned their friendship into a professional relationship that still stands strong as they are partners in one of the most profitable T-20 cricket teams in an Indian league. As the actress turns 50 today, let’s have a look at her five best movies with her best friend and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan—

Darr: Darr is considered as one of the landmark films of Juhi Chawla’s career. The beautiful actress played the role of Kiran who was stalked by an obsessive psycho lover—Shah Rukh Khan. Her fans loved her glamorous avatar in the movie which has become one of the cult classics in Bollywood. The film went on to become a blockbuster upon its release and was one of the highest grossing films of the year, making it Chawla’s fourth consecutive box office hit of the year.

Yes boss: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Khan make an adorable on-screen couple in Bollywood movies. The actress was cast opposite the Badshaah in the movie Yes Boss. The romantic entertainer saw Juhi playing a role of Seema, an ambitious woman. The diva with a beautiful smile was nominated for Best Actress Filmfare for this movie.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani: The romantic comedy Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani was the company’s first production starring Chawla and Khan. Upon release, the film underperformed at the box office, though over the years it has been appreciated for its bold theme on media wars. Chawla’s performance as the journalist Ria Banerjee received immense appreciation from the critics.

Duplicate: In 1998 she appeared once again alongside Shahrukh Khan in Duplicate, the film was produced by Yash Johar and was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Chawla won much appreciation for her performance and her chemistry with Khan was also appreciated.

Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman: Juhi in 1992 appeared in Aziz Mirza’s comedy Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, the film was her first of many collaborations with Shahrukh Khan. The film was a success at the box office and garnered immense praise for the performances and the chemistry of the lead actors. A critic stated “Juhi Chawla as a normal middle-class working woman is delightful to see. She’s got guts to charm everyone by her very sensitive and sensible acting.” Shahrukh Khan attributed the success of the film to Chawla as she was a big star at that time and he was still a newcomer.