NewsX wishes a very happy birthday to veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who turned a year older on Tuesday. The legend is known for his exceptional contribution to both Hindi and Tamil cinema. The actor is known for his outstanding performances in films like Chachi 420, Pushpak Vimana and many more.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is known as a living legend for his phenomenal contribution to Indian cinema, especially Tamil cinema, turned 63 on Tuesday—November 7. The actor is best known for his versatility, for portraying some extremely challenging characters on the big screen. The Chachi 420 actor has also hosted one of the most popular reality shows—Bigg Boss Tamil. Besides being an extremely talented actor, Kamal Haasan is also a successful director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer and lyricist. As the legend turns a year older today, let’s have a look at some of his best work in Bollywood industry:

Chachi 420: Chachi 420 was a 1998 comedy film, directed by Kamal Haasan who also starred in the film as the main character. It was undoubtedly one of his best performances till date as he was highly praised for his performance as an elderly woman. The story begins with how wealthy Janki (Tabu) falls in love with poor Jaiprakash (Haasan), much to the displeasure of her parents, and ends up getting married, and living with her husband. She subsequently gives birth to a daughter. Differences surface between the couple and Janki leaves Jaiprakash and moves back in with her parents because of whom Kamal has to go through a makeover and turn into a woman to stay close to his daughter.

Pushpak Vimana: The 1987 film won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Filmfare Award South for Best Film. The film was premiered at the International Film Festival of India, 1988 Cannes Film Festival in the International Critics’ Week, and retrospective at the Shanghai Film Festival. Kamal Haasan who portrayed the role of an unnamed, almost penniless and unemployed young man who aspires to lead a reasonably affluent livelihood free of insecurities and humiliations he has to put up with because of his day-to-day poverty. Kamal’s breakthrough performance was praised both by critics and audience in this film which did not have a single dialogue which made it far different from the rest of the Bollywood films. The Kamal Haasan starrer had a 35-week theatrical run in Bengaluru.

Dasavathaaram: The 2008 Indian Tamil science fiction disaster film Dasavathaaram became the highest grossing Indian movie of 2008, along with Ghajini. It also was the highest grosser in Tamil cinema’s history, beating the collections of Sivaji.Kamal Haasan was seen in a power-packed performance in this blockbuster film.

Hey Ram: Hey Ram, set in the time of Partition and loosely based on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, was simply world-class cinema. But even with a seemingly perfect star cast, it turned out to be one the first few underrated Kamal Haasan films. The film simultaneously made in Tamil and Hindi languages and was written, directed and produced by Kamal Haasan who also acted as the protagonist in the film. The film was screened at the International Film Festival of India, and was selected by Film Federation of India as its submission to the Oscars in the year 2000 and won three National Film Awar

Aboorva Sagodharargal (Appu Raja): Kamal Haasan played a dwarf in this 1989 film. He portrayed a double role this comedy-drama—a circus clown who is a dwarf and a police officer. Appu Raja released in 50 screens in North India netting ₹50 lakh at the box office. Kamal Haasan also received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor.