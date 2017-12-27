Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has turned 52 but he is still one of the most handsome hunks of Bollywood. The actor has charmed his fans since almost 29 years with his marvelous acting skills and had started the trend of taking his shirt off on screen. Here are 5 times when the superstar took his shirt off in Bollywood and flaunted his well-built body.

Salman Khan is one of the most handsome hunks of Bollywood. The trend of taking his shirt off on the screen is as old as the actor’s Bollywood debut with Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree. The star has never shied away from flaunting his six-pack abs on the screen and has maintained his well-built body for more than 20 years. The 52-year-old actor’s fitness has given a tough competition and inspired many of the young stars in Bollywood.

From Oo Oo Jaane Jaana to his latest shirtless stint in Tiger Zinda hai, Salman Khan is unbeatable. Salman Khan will be celebrating his birthday with his friends and family this year. After the massive success of Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Katrina Kaif, the actor is busy shooting for his action thriller Race 3 along with Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol. Let’s recall some of the most epic sequences in which Salman Khan took his shirt off and flaunted his well-built oh-so-hot body.

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana

Wanted

Sultan

Bodyguard

Tiger Zinda Hai

Over the years, Salman’s fans expect him to take his shirt off in almost every forthcoming film. For the film Sultan, the actor had gone undergone rigorous training to suit the role and surprise his fans. Young stars like Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Suraj Pancholi, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan are catching up but Salman’s chiselled body continues to make him one of the most desirable men in the industry. All we wish for the actor on his birthday is that he continues to entertain us and keep flaunting his 6-pack abs.