Bollywood star Salman Khan has turned 52 today and the social media is pouring with the birthday wishes for the ‘Sultan’. Recently, the ‘Tiger’ of the Bollywood hosted a grand birthday party in Mumbai which saw many celebrities in attendance. Well, Tiger’s Zoya was also present to attend the birthday bash in a beautiful black tee and blue denim. salman Khan kept it casual with a black tee and black trousers and two were looking quite happy while posing for the cameras. Check out the pictures here:

In an interview, when Katrina was asked about her onscreen and offscreen equation with Salman, the actress stated, “I don’t understand this personal and professional equation. As a capacity on sets, we are all professionals, we all come in the capacity of us being actors. He is an actor, he comes to sets, he is there to work and I am there to work. As a person, he has known me since I was 17, it has been quite a few years now that we have known each other. It is hard to describe our equation but the most important thing is that there is a lot of respect between us for each other. I like him as a person, I like who he is and what he stands for. ”

About Salman, Katrina had recently said, “We all know that Salman has a kind of heart that loves to help people. But for me, the greatest strength that he was to me was that he never tried to give me a special treatment. He always encouraged me to stand up, find your own feet and work hard.I know people may not feel it that way but he really really had a lot of belief in me and that for me was the most important thing.”

Salman is also shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Race 3. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol in vital roles.