So, it is Salman Khan's 52nd birthday and the celebrations have to be grand like his personality. On his birthday, let us go through some of his songs which will force you to enjoy his peculiar dance moves. Here are some of the songs from Salman's few movies that will definitely make you Salman's fan and encourage you to shake your leg in typical Salman Khan style.

Salman Khan who has just turned 52 today is known for his unique style. From ‘Tere Naam’ to ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, he has revolutionised Bollywood with his style and talent. Well, Salman Khan is unique in every sense but the aspect that makes him the most peculiar is his dance moves. If you have ever seen his any movie then you must be aware of his dance moves that make the songs from his movie better than the movie itself. Here are some of the songs from Salman’s movies which will make you speculate his dancing style and you’ll definitely google for the name of the choreographers.

YE PAGALA HAI SAMJHANE SE SAMJHE NA

The first song that came to my mind was the song from Salman Khan’s first hit ‘Maine Pyar Kai’ opposite to Bhagyashree. The song that made me suspect his dance moves was this song ‘Ye Pagla hai’. I had no idea why they had that ‘Moonwalk’ while performing a sad song like that. If you are still struggling with what I exactly want to coney, just look at it:

OH OH JAANE JANA

If you are a true Salman Khan fan, then this trendsetter song must have been from one of your favourites. Your playlist couldn’t do well without this song and well, I am pretty sure that the dance move I am talking about is quite clear in your mind. But if you have any confusion then no worries, just give it a look:

JEENE KE HAIN CHAAR DIN

Well, this song has left a great impact on Salman Khan’s fans. Every time when you’ll hear the song, you must definitely start looking for a towel as the song’s dance move demands it. Well, want to learn the move watch the song here:

MUNNI BADNAAM HUI

Salman’s character as Robinhood Pandey aka Chulbul Pandey was something ‘out of the box’. The movie came out to be a big bang for Salman and he became an instant hit with his dialogues and most importantly dance moves. “Munni Badnaam Hui’ was an instant hit and the way Chulbul Pandey swung on the songs was quite fun.

SWAG SE SWAGAT

Last but not the least, Swag Se Swagat was an instant hit among fans. Salman gave his fans some more dance moves to suspect on and made a huge impact on cinema houses also. Well, if you have seen the song then you do know how hot our Sultan is and his out of the box dance moves.