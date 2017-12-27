Salman Khan is undeniably the King of Indian Cinema. From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Tiger Zinda hai, Salman has proved that nothing is impossible for this Bollywood star, be it romance, action or his witty and unique dance moves. Here are some of his unforgettable dialogues from his films which have become imprinted in the hearts if his fans worldwide.

Salman Khan has been ruling the Indian Cinema since 29 years. From his cute chocolaty looks in Maine Pyaar Kiya to his ferocious action sequences in Tiger Zinda hai, Salman has built his empire of stardom with a strong base of fandom with his sheer hard work and determinism. Every time he took his shirt off on the screen, there were million of girls who lost their hearts to the star. The Tiger of Bollywood also has a billion dollar heart. The Being Human foundation founded by the Bollywood star has been providing education and healthcare services to the underprivileged kids in India. Isn’t he truly a star?

On the work front, Tiger Zinda hai has already become the highest grosser of the year in Bollywood by crossing the 150 crore benchmark in just 4 days. The actor is currently busy shooting for Remo D’Souza’s diectorial Race 3 with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. On the occasion of his 52th Birthday, Here are some of his unforgettable dialogues that have been imprinted on the hearts of his fans worldwide.

“Dosti ka ek usool hai madam — no sorry, no thank you.” Hum tum mein itne ched karenge ki confuse ho jaoge ki saans kahan se le aur paadein kahan se.” “Swagat nahi karoge aap hamara?” “Ek baar maine jo commitment kardi toh phir mein apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta.” “Aam Aadmi sota hua sher hai, Ungli mat kar, Jaag gaya to cheer faad kar dega”

Salman Khan is undeniably the king of Bollywood. From romance to perfection, the bhai of Bollywood does it with absolute perfection and rules the box office with his undying charisma and charm.