National award-winning actor Vidya Balan has an extra reason to celebrate today as the actress turns an year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, it becomes important to reflect upon the change she has brought to the Bollywood industry in her own right. From making her debut in television serial Hum Paanch to being a national award-winning actress, Vidya has carved out a niche for herself in the showbiz with her sheer hard work and acting skills. With her legendary performances in films like Parineeta, Ishqiya, Dirty Picture to her latest release Tumhari Sulu, Vidya has proved that she can adapt herself to any character with an utmost ease and finesse.

From adapting to the role of Silk Smitha known for erotic roles in the South Indian film industry to playing the role of a brothel’s madam in Begum Jaan, the actor has redefined the Bollywood conventions. Not just that, the Tumhari Sulu actor is also one of the actors who refused to portray herself in an ideal body type and reject the notion of zero size figure or an hourglass body, setting a positive example for her contemporaries and young entrants in the industry.

Here are some of the spectacular performances that have set her apart from her contemporaries :

– Tumhari Sulu

– Kahaani

– Ishqiya

Dirty Picture

Paa

Begum Jaan

Taking about her birthday plans this year, the actor said; “”My birthday has always been very simple. It has always been a family affair. When I was single, I used to wake up my parents at 12 am and ask them to wish me. All my birthdays have been with them. Now that I am married, I celebrate it with Siddharth (Roy Kapur) and meet my parents over lunch. This year I am thinking I should do something.”