New Year is the time when people recapitulate the moments gone by and make new resolutions in order to improve their lives. It brings hope to our lives to accomplish all that one couldn’t do in the past year. Since everybody is busy in wishing each other a prosperous new year, here is what our Bollywood celebrities have to say.

As the year 2017 is coming to an end, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit on Sunday wished their fans a happy and joyous new year.

Karan Johar: Forgive a friend, communicate with your parents, understand your spouse and befriend your lover… Make 2018 your emotional year! Happy New Year.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene: Night’s still young and the New Year is just around the corner. Happy New Year. Prosperity. Joy.

Rahul Dholakia: My New Years Resolution: Work harder to be a better person and make better movies. Love you all. Let’s welcome 2018.

Dia Mirza: Love more. Feel more. Care more. Do more. Read more. Laugh more. Happy New Year.

Ehsaan Noorani: All in all a pretty tumultuous year, especially with the Kamla Mills fire. Pray and hope for a better year ahead and a lot of it depends on what we as collective citizens can do to make it better. Happy New Year

Kabir Bedi: Have a magical New Year!

Vivek Anand Oberoi: Wish you and your family a fantabulous new year! Happy twenty eighteen. May you feel twenty, look eighteen.

Mallika Sherawat: Wishing my tweethearts a very happy healthy and prosperous New year. Happy New Year. Happy 2018.

Ram Kapoor: Here’s wishing all of you a very happy new year in advance…please have a safe new year and a fabulous year ahead.