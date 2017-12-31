As the year 2017 is coming to an end, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit on Sunday wished their fans a happy and joyous new year. Here’s what the celebrities tweeted:
Forgive a friend….communicate with your parents….understand your spouse and befriend your lover….make 2018 your emotional year! #HappyNewYear
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 31, 2017
Night’s still young and the New Year is just around the corner #HappyNewYear #prosperity #joy https://t.co/95dwuKW6Qq
— Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 31, 2017
My #NewYearsResolution : work harder To Be A better Person and make better movies. Love you all. let's #welcome2018 ! #HappyNewYear
— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 31, 2017
In 2018, I’m #HopefulFor a world that celebrates love everyday… love for one another, love for nature, love for skill, love for peace, love for empowering growth, love of equality… pic.twitter.com/RS0ohAKXVi
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) December 30, 2017
All in all a pretty #tumultuous year especially with the #KamalaMills fire .. pray and hope for a better year ahead and a lot of it depends on what we as collective citizens can do to make it better #HappyNewYear
— Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) December 31, 2017
Have a SPECTACULAR New Year 😍 😁 🙏#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/EzyrsLroAc
— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) December 31, 2017
Wish you and your family a fantabulous new year! Happy twenty eighteen 🤗!! 🍾🍾🍾💥💥💥may you feel twenty, look eighteen 😉😄😄💖💕❤ #HappyNewYear
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) December 31, 2017
Wishing my tweethearts a very happy healthy & prosperous New year #HappyNewYear #Happy2018 pic.twitter.com/ImJXywSas8
— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) December 31, 2017
Here’s wishing all of you a very happy new year in advance…please have a safe new year and a fabulous year ahead.
— Ram Kapoor (@RamKapoor) December 31, 2017