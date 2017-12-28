Hate story 2 fame and popular television actor Surveen Chawla has announced her secret wedding with entrepreneur Akshay Thakker on her official Instagram account. The actress got hitched two years back in 2015 at an exotic location in Italy and the ceremony was just attended by her close friends and family.

Hate Story 2 fame Surveen Chawla has finally revealed her secret marriage with entrepreneur Akshay Thakker on her official Instagram account. The actress announced that she got hitched to the love of her life 2 years back in 2015 at Italy. The big fat wedding was rather a private affair and was just attended by their close friends and family. The duo met in 2013 through a common friend and fell in love. The announcement of the wedding met with thundering response from fans congratulating the duo and wishing them all the best for their future.

The actress gave insights into her wedding preparation and said that, “I handpicked and curated everything myself personally. In fact, I wanted everything to have a personal touch as it was an extremely personal affair and I was hands-on everything. While working and honouring work commitments, I was also getting things arranged simultaneously. We handpicked, decided and decoded everything ourselves. The location, Castel Brando, in the Veneto region located in Northern Italy, had a chapel inside which was a rare find and it felt as though it was almost tailor-made for us. We had the entire castle to ourselves for the span of the wedding.”

Surveen revealed further details about the wedding and the reason why she took so long to announce the wedding, she added, “It was a 2 day affair, starting with the night prior to the ceremony, where all friends and family had prepared a sort of a Show for us. The next morning was the symbolic ceremony where we exchanged vows. After which we had a luncheon followed by an evening reception where close friends n family gave their speeches and ended it with Punjabi Bollywood dance night! I couldn’t have asked for a better partner, a companion who makes me a better person with every passing day. Being in love feels beautiful! Being married, even more! You just know it instantly when it feels right! We wanted it to be a very low key private and personal affair, like I always dreamt of. We kept it private for a while and were waiting for the right time to announce, which couldn’t have been more perfect than to bring in this New Year. Seeking the love and blessings of all my well-wishers and fans to celebrate the most precious day of my life with them.”

The actress was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s short film Chhuri, sharing screen-space with Tisca Chopra and Anurag Kashyap himself. The short film delivered a powerhouse performance featuring an interesting love triangle and received immense love not just from critics but also from audiences.

Here are some of the images from the grand affair: