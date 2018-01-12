Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi starrer Hate Story 4 is all set to hit the screens on March 9th 2017. Earlier slated for a release on March 2nd, the filmmakers decided to postpone the film to avoid a clash with Anushka Sharma starrer Pari and Sudhir Mishra's directoral Daas Dev.

Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi starrer Hate Story 4 is all set to hit the screens on March 8th 2018. Earlier scheduled for a Holi weekend release on March 2th, the makers have decided to postpone the film after a box office clash with Anushka Sharma starrer Pari and Sudhir Mishra’s directoral Daas Dev. “Three films were releasing on the same day. We didn’t want an ego clash where everyone will lose their own collections,” Film director Vishal Pandya said.

Vishal Pandya also shared the news on his Twitter handle and said, “Walk a mile to avoid a fight, But when one starts, Don’t back down an inch.. #HateStory4 #9March #2018 ”. The first look of the film featured Urvashi Rautala in a smoking hot avatar. Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Hate will be back, darker than ever. Urvashi Rautela in #HateStoryIV directed by Vishal Pandya. Produced by T Series”. Along with Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi, the erotic thriller also stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Sooraj Pancholi and Ihana Dhillon.

The initial franchises of Hate Story ware starred by Suvreen Chawla and television actor Jai Bhanushali which were then replaced by Daisy Shah, Zareen Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Sharman Joshi. After a massive success of Sanam Re, Urvashi is again expected to set the screen on fire with television actor Karan Wahi. Karan Wahi will be making his big Bollywood entry with Hate Story 4. The actor was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8, hosted by Rohit Shetty.