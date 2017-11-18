Vidya Balan-Manav Kaul starrer Tumhai Sulu is a tribute to middle-class dreams and shows the journey of a homemaker with a 'mai kar sakti hai’ attitude to becoming a late-night RJ on a radio station. Despite a predictable storyline, the film manages to keep you glued to your seat because of good direction. We list out four reasons that make the movie a delightful watch. Read on!

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu hit the theatres on Friday to a warm reception by critics and cinema buffs alike. The film is a tribute to middle class dreams and shows the journey of a homemaker with a ‘mai kar sakti hai’ attitude to becoming a late-night RJ on a radio station. Despite a predictable storyline, the film manages to keep you glued to your seat because of good direction. Here are four reasons that make the movie a delightful watch. Read on!

Vidya Balan’s riveting performance: Vidya has essayed the role of both a housewife and a RJ with such perfection that you will be bowled-over by her performance. Sulu who is funny, innocent, vulnerable and full of life refuses to sacrifice her dreams despite strong pressure from her family. Balan’s performance takes the cake in the movie and will surely lift your spirits if you are feeling down.

The sizzling chemistry between Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul: Another strong performance in the film has been delivered by Manav Kaul, who plays Balan’s husband in Tumhari Sulu. Manav as Ashok is supportive of his wife who is always bubbling with business ideas. He becomes insecure when Sulu starts climbing the ladder of success and his own job receives a setback because of the new boss. Kaul is brilliant both as a doting husband and an insecure one. Their chemistry has a touch of reality and you do not want to miss the couple dancing on bed during a light-hearted moment.

A slice of humanity: There are two scenes in particular that will touch the chords of your heart if you watch it carefully. In one scene, Vidya offers a vacant ladies seat to a transgender woman in a bus with such affection that it will warm you from inside. In another scene, Sulu gets an unusual call from an old man who is reminded of his wife Sulochana whenever he hears the RJ’s voice. The producer asks Balan to wrap it fast calling the man a ‘thanda caller’ for the late-night show, but Vidya hangs on and makes the man feel better.

A strong supporting cast: Apart from Vidya, all other characters have essayed their roles perfectly, be it Neha Dhupia as a glamorous corporate boss or Vijay Maurya as her poet producer. RJ Malishka overacted a bit; yes she plays the role of a bubbly RJ, but a toned down performance would have been appreciated.

Overall, the movie must be watched at least once for the sheer powerful message it sends out — believe in your dreams and never give up on zeal of life.