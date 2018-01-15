Bigg Boss 11 is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television and it has finally come to an end. The winner was announced at the Grand Finale today and Shilpa Shinde won by a sweep. So, here are the reasons why Shilpa Shinde is justified winner of Bigg Boss 11 title.

Bigg Boss 11 is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television and it has finally come to an end. The winner was announced at the Grand Finale on January 14, and Shilpa Shinde won by a sweep. The race had come down to Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan after Vikas Gupta was eliminated as the second runner-up and Puneesh Sharma came in last. The reality show’s 11th season premiered on 1st October 2017 and had seen 18 contestants go head to head for the title which in the end was won by Shilpa. Shilpa Shinde who rose to fame through her daily soap character Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

Here are a few of the reasons why Shilpa Shinde is justified winner of Bigg Boss 11 title:

Played by heart: During the show, it was always considered that Vikas Gupta is the mastermind of the show but along with the presence of mind, BB 11 winner Shilpa Shinda played the show with heart from the very first day.

Lone Runner: Bigg Boss is always considered to be the group-playing show but the Winner Shilpa Shinde doesn’t involve and engage herself in any group.

Stand/Voice on every matter: One of the major quality which helped Shilpa Shinde to won the show is, stand she taken on every matter or concern raised in the house in whole BB 11 journey.

Charming Nature: In her complete Bigg Boss 11 journey, Shilpa Shinde was known for his cute image and personality. She always used to had smile on her face while having the conversation with housemates.

Trustworthy: In Bigg Boss 11 journey, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan many times alleged her of betrayal but Shilpa did not responded and continuous his righteous game.

Hard-working: During her whole journey of Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde had worked hard in the kitchen from day to night without any denial and served the food to all housemates. So, Shilpa won the heart of every housemate by this kind of gestures.

Non-controversial: Every housemate on the show was involved in controversies and doesn’t have the clean image but Shilpa Shinde has always been non-controversial throughout her BB11 journey. As Hina Khan once alleged Salman Khan for being biased against her.

Resolved: Many times her so-called beta of the show, Akash Dadlani tried to disturb her by his acts but Shilpa with his presence of mind tolerated him very well. It was one of the strong points for Shilpa Shinde to win the Bigg Boss 11 title.