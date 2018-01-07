As per media reports, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan is currently focused on building her acting career. Khan who wishes to work with host Salman Khan for a project will also be hosting a Bigg Boss After Party for the participants.

Bigg Boss 11 is gearing up for its finale week with only a few contestants left on the show for the final battle. The show has given name and fame to many contestants and one of them is Arshi Khan who has a lot on her hands even post-eviction from the house. As per media reports, Arshi is currently focused on building her acting career. Khan who wishes to work with host Salman Khan for a project will also be hosting a Bigg Boss After Party for the participants.

“Arshi Khan is planning many surprises for the AWAM and a Bigg Boss After Party could possibly be one of the surprises. I cannot reveal any more details now, but yes there are many surprises on the way and we are definitely working on a big After Party for all of Arshi Khan’s Bigg Boss friends and other former Bigg Boss contestants from previous seasons. Also, other TV and film stars will attend the event. Venue and date of the party will be revealed next week,” Arshi’s manager Flynn Remedios was quoted as saying by India.com.

Well, we cannot wait to see Arshi on big screens and hope she will continue to entertain us the same way she did inside the house. In the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar Rani Mukerji entered the house and had a fun time with the contestants. Bigg Boss 11 will conclude next week after a grand finale in which name of the winner will be announced.

Check out a few videos of Arshi Khan: